Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1280 grams less (around 2.82 lbs)

Display has support for touch input Much smaller footprint: 32% more compact case (93 vs 136.7 square inches) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs) 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs) Dimensions 287 x 209 x 9.3 mm

11.3 x 8.23 x 0.37 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 600 cm2 (93 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~86.2% Side bezels 6.2 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green Silver, Gray Material Top: Aluminum

Aluminum Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal - No Number of fans 1 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6000 RPM Noise level (max. load) - 43.2 dB

Display 2880 x 1920 3456 x 2234 Size 13 inches 16.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz PPI 266 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Screen space comparison MacBook Pro 16 (2023) 16.2″ (16:10 ratio) = 118 in2 Surface Pro 9 13″ (3:2 ratio) = 78 in2 ~ 51% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1200:1 504000:1 sRGB color space 106.1% 100% Adobe RGB profile 75.1% 88.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99% Response time - 63 ms Max. brightness Surface Pro 9 450 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2023) +11% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 47.7 Wh 100 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:25 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right Charge power 39 W 140 W Cable length - 2 meters Weight of AC adapter - 353 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) TGP 15 W 35 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1398 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory bus - 256 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2432 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 152 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 76 GPU performance Surface Pro 9 1.41 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2023) +382% 6.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 2x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 (4 tweeters and 2 woofers) Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - ~86.1 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3 Fingerprint No Yes Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

Further details Notes on Surface Pro 9: - Depending on the 5G/WiFi support, LPDDR4X/LPDDR5 memory is installed. - The Surface Pro 9 SQ® 3/5G model does not have Thunderbolt 4. Notes on MacBook Pro 16 (2023): - Entry-level configuration includes a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU, contrasting the 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU we tested, resulting in roughly a 15% multi-core performance reduction. - Entry-level configuration featuring 512 GB storage uses slower single-channel SSD, whereas 1 TB or larger versions incorporate dual-channel SSDs.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.