Microsoft Surface Pro 9 vs ASUS ROG Flow X13 (2022)

58 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Pro 9
VS
62 out of 100
ASUS ROG Flow X13 (2022)
Microsoft Surface Pro 9
ASUS ROG Flow X13 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1920
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and ASUS ROG Flow X13 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 57% sharper screen – 266 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (93 vs 102.9 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 140-191% higher FPS
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 62 against 47.7 watt-hours
  • Provides 11% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 450 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 9
vs
ROG Flow X13 (2022)

Case

Weight 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Dimensions 287 x 209 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.23 x 0.37 inches		 299 x 222 x 15.8 mm
11.77 x 8.74 x 0.62 inches
Area 600 cm2 (93 inches2) 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~78.4%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green Black
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 45 dB

Display

Size 13 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 266 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1433:1
sRGB color space 106.1% 98.2%
Adobe RGB profile 75.1% 69.8%
Response time - 25 ms
Max. brightness
Surface Pro 9
450 nits
ROG Flow X13 (2022) +11%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right
Charge power 39 W 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 360 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 40 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 938 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1223 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40
GPU performance
Surface Pro 9
1.41 TFLOPS
ROG Flow X13 (2022) +255%
5.01 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 80 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
