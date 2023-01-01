You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1920 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U - AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

57% sharper screen – 266 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (93 vs 102.9 square inches) Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 140-191% higher FPS

Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 62 against 47.7 watt-hours

Provides 11% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 450 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) Dimensions 287 x 209 x 9.3 mm

11.3 x 8.23 x 0.37 inches 299 x 222 x 15.8 mm

11.77 x 8.74 x 0.62 inches Area 600 cm2 (93 inches2) 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~78.4% Side bezels 6.2 mm 5.2 mm Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green Black Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 45 dB

Display 2880 x 1920 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 13 inches 13.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz PPI 266 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1433:1 sRGB color space 106.1% 98.2% Adobe RGB profile 75.1% 69.8% Response time - 25 ms Max. brightness Surface Pro 9 450 nits ROG Flow X13 (2022) +11% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 47.7 Wh 62 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right Charge power 39 W 100 W Weigh of AC adapter - 360 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W 40 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 938 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1223 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40 GPU performance Surface Pro 9 1.41 TFLOPS ROG Flow X13 (2022) +255% 5.01 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 80 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.7 mm Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.