Microsoft Surface Pro 9 vs Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2023)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
100
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9
- Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- 18% sharper screen – 266 versus 225 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2023)
- Can run popular games at about 234-319% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
- Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 56 against 47.7 watt-hours
- Provides 11% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 450 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|0.87 kg (1.92 lbs)
|1.18 kg (2.6 lbs)
|Dimensions
|287 x 209 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.23 x 0.37 inches
|302 x 206 x 12.9-14.2 mm
11.89 x 8.11 x 0.51-0.56 inches
|Area
|600 cm2 (93 inches2)
|622 cm2 (96.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.9%
|~83.7%
|Side bezels
|6.2 mm
|6.7 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue, Green
|Black
|Transformer
|Yes
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|13 inches
|13.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|266 ppi
|225 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1920 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1200:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|106.1%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|75.1%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|7 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|39 W
|130 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|10 (2P + 8E)
|14 (6P + 8E)
|Threads
|12
|20
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1495
ROG Flow Z13 (2023) +15%
1723
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5772
ROG Flow Z13 (2023) +110%
12110
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1438
ROG Flow Z13 (2023) +23%
1763
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6126
ROG Flow Z13 (2023) +166%
16297
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|65 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|MUX
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|4 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|7.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|96 bit
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|No
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.7 mm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
