Microsoft Surface Pro 9 vs Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2023)

58 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Pro 9
VS
67 out of 100
Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2023)
Microsoft Surface Pro 9
Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9
  • Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • 18% sharper screen – 266 versus 225 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2023)
  • Can run popular games at about 234-319% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
  • Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 56 against 47.7 watt-hours
  • Provides 11% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 450 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 9
vs
ROG Flow Z13 (2023)

Case

Weight 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs) 1.18 kg (2.6 lbs)
Dimensions 287 x 209 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.23 x 0.37 inches		 302 x 206 x 12.9-14.2 mm
11.89 x 8.11 x 0.51-0.56 inches
Area 600 cm2 (93 inches2) 622 cm2 (96.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~83.7%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 6.7 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green Black
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 13 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 266 ppi 225 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 106.1% -
Adobe RGB profile 75.1% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 7 ms
Max. brightness
Surface Pro 9
450 nits
ROG Flow Z13 (2023) +11%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 39 W 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 12 20
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 65 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 7.4 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 96 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
Surface Pro 9
1.41 TFLOPS
ROG Flow Z13 (2023) +425%
7.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

