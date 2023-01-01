You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i9 13980HX GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1630 grams less (around 3.59 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1630 grams less (around 3.59 lbs) Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input Much smaller footprint: 36% more compact case (93 vs 144.9 square inches)

Much smaller footprint: 36% more compact case (93 vs 144.9 square inches) 41% sharper screen – 266 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16 Can run popular games at about 909-1239% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 909-1239% higher FPS Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz Around 5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a much bigger (~89%) battery – 90 against 47.7 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~89%) battery – 90 against 47.7 watt-hours Provides 144% higher max. screen brightness: 1100 vs 450 nits

Provides 144% higher max. screen brightness: 1100 vs 450 nits User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 287 x 209 x 9.3 mm

11.3 x 8.23 x 0.37 inches 354 x 264 x 22.6 mm

13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89 inches Area 600 cm2 (93 inches2) 935 cm2 (144.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~79.4% Side bezels 6.2 mm 4.7 mm Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green Black Transformer Yes No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 3

Display 2880 x 1920 2560 x 1600 Size 13 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 120 Hz 240 Hz PPI 266 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - sRGB color space 106.1% - Adobe RGB profile 75.1% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Surface Pro 9 450 nits ROG Strix SCAR 16 +144% 1100 nits

Battery Capacity 47.7 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 39 W 330 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 15 W 175 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 192 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 7424 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 232 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 80 GPU performance Surface Pro 9 1.41 TFLOPS ROG Strix SCAR 16 +1652% 24.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 2 mm Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.