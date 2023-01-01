Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 9 or ROG Strix SCAR 16 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 vs Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16

58 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Pro 9
VS
82 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
Microsoft Surface Pro 9
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
Intel Core i9 13980HX
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1630 grams less (around 3.59 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 36% more compact case (93 vs 144.9 square inches)
  • 41% sharper screen – 266 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
  • Can run popular games at about 909-1239% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz
  • Around 5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~89%) battery – 90 against 47.7 watt-hours
  • Provides 144% higher max. screen brightness: 1100 vs 450 nits
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 9
vs
ROG Strix SCAR 16

Case

Weight 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 287 x 209 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.23 x 0.37 inches		 354 x 264 x 22.6 mm
13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89 inches
Area 600 cm2 (93 inches2) 935 cm2 (144.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~79.4%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 4.7 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green Black
Transformer Yes No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 3

Display

Size 13 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 120 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 266 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 106.1% -
Adobe RGB profile 75.1% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness
Surface Pro 9
450 nits
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +144%
1100 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 39 W 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 5.6 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 24 (8P + 16E)
Threads 12 32
L3 Cache 12 MB 36 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Surface Pro 9
5772
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +301%
23158
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Surface Pro 9
6126
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +402%
30745
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 175 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 7424
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 232
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 80
GPU performance
Surface Pro 9
1.41 TFLOPS
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +1652%
24.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 2 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

