Microsoft Surface Pro 9 vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

61 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Pro 9
VS
59 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
Microsoft Surface Pro 9
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1920
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 730 grams less (around 1.61 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 69% sharper screen – 266 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 41% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 320 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (93 vs 110.5 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 135-185% higher FPS
  • Around 66% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~59%) battery – 76 against 47.7 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 9
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

Case

Weight 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 287 x 209 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.23 x 0.37 inches		 324 x 220 x 19.9 mm
12.76 x 8.66 x 0.78 inches
Area 600 cm2 (93 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~75.8%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green Black, Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 145°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level (max. load) - 52.7 dB

Display

Size 13 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 266 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 845:1
sRGB color space 106.1% 92.4%
Adobe RGB profile 75.1% 67.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.1%
Response time - 31 ms
Max. brightness
Surface Pro 9 +41%
450 nits
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
320 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 39 W 180 W
Weight of AC adapter - 545 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1536
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48
GPU performance
Surface Pro 9
1.41 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 +246%
4.884 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 77.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 -
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.4 x 6.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Surface Pro 9:
    - Depending on the 5G/WiFi support, LPDDR4X/LPDDR5 memory is installed.
    - The Surface Pro 9 SQ® 3/5G model does not have Thunderbolt 4.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

