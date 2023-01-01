You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1920 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 780 grams less (around 1.72 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 780 grams less (around 1.72 lbs) Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input 64% sharper screen – 266 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

64% sharper screen – 266 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI) Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (93 vs 109.7 square inches)

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (93 vs 109.7 square inches) Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Can run popular games at about 390-532% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 390-532% higher FPS Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a much bigger (~59%) battery – 76 against 47.7 watt-hours

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 287 x 209 x 9.3 mm

11.3 x 8.23 x 0.37 inches 312 x 227 x 18.5-19.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73-0.77 inches Area 600 cm2 (93 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~80.2% Side bezels 6.2 mm 5.3 mm Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green White, Black Transformer Yes No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 45 dB

Display 2880 x 1920 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 13 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz PPI 266 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1041:1 sRGB color space 106.1% 99.8% Adobe RGB profile 75.1% 86.3% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.5% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Surface Pro 9 +13% 450 nits ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 47.7 Wh 76 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 39 W 100 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter - 730 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB TGP 15 W 100 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1700 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 2000 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1792 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 112 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 64 GPU performance Surface Pro 9 1.41 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +709% 11.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC285 Speakers 2.0 4.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 80 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 13.0 x 7.6 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.