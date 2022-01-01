You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1920 - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i7 12650H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1130 grams less (around 2.49 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

89% sharper screen – 266 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 33% more compact case (93 vs 137.8 square inches)

Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Asus TUF Dash F15 (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 206-281% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Around 60% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~59%) battery – 76 against 47.7 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 287 x 209 x 9.3 mm

11.3 x 8.23 x 0.37 inches 354 x 251 x 20.7 mm

13.94 x 9.88 x 0.81 inches Area 600 cm2 (93 inches2) 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~75.5% Side bezels 6.2 mm 4.3 mm Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green White, Black Transformer Yes No Opening angle - 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 49 dB

Display 2880 x 1920 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 13 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz PPI 266 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - sRGB color space 106.1% 62.5% Adobe RGB profile 75.1% 47.3% Response time - 4 ms Max. brightness Surface Pro 9 +50% 450 nits TUF Dash F15 (2022) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 47.7 Wh 76 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 39 W 100 / 180 / 200 W Weigh of AC adapter - 477 / 599 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB TGP 15 W 75 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1403 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1635 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40 GPU performance Surface Pro 9 1.41 TFLOPS TUF Dash F15 (2022) +375% 6.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 79 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.7 mm Touchpad Size - 13.0 x 7.7 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.