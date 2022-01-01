Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 9 or TUF Gaming A15 FA507 (2022) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 vs Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA507 (2022)

61 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Pro 9
VS
64 out of 100
Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA507 (2022)
Microsoft Surface Pro 9
Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA507 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1920
Battery 47.7 Wh
CPU AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA507 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1330 grams less (around 2.93 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 89% sharper screen – 266 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 33% more compact case (93 vs 137.8 square inches)
  • Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA507 (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 223-304% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 56 against 47.7 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 9
vs
TUF Gaming A15 FA507 (2022)

Case

Weight 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
Dimensions 287 x 209 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.23 x 0.37 inches		 354 x 251 x 22.4-24.9 mm
13.94 x 9.88 x 0.88-0.98 inches
Area 600 cm2 (93 inches2) 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~75.5%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green Gray
Transformer Yes No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 47.9 dB

Display

Size 13 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 266 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 106.1% 62.5%
Adobe RGB profile 75.1% 47.3%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 39 W 200 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 500 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 10 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40
GPU performance
Surface Pro 9
1.41 TFLOPS
TUF Gaming A15 FA507 (2022) +405%
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB -
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 76 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

