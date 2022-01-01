Microsoft Surface Pro 9 vs Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 780 grams less (around 1.72 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 17% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Better webcam recording quality
- Display has support for touch input
- 89% sharper screen – 266 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (93 vs 131.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 63 against 47.7 watt-hours
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 450 nits
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|0.87 kg (1.92 lbs)
|1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
|Dimensions
|287 x 209 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.23 x 0.37 inches
|359.8 x 235.3 x 19.9 mm
14.17 x 9.26 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|600 cm2 (93 inches2)
|847 cm2 (131.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.9%
|~79.3%
|Side bezels
|6.2 mm
|7.2 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue, Green
|Silver, Blue
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|135°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|-
|48.3 dB
Display
|Size
|13 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|266 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|2880 x 1920 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1200:1
|427720:1
|sRGB color space
|106.1%
|99.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|75.1%
|95.8%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|99.9%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Right
|Charge power
|39 W
|65 / 120 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|220 / 446 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|10
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Surface Pro 9 +5%
1495
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Surface Pro 9 +27%
5772
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Surface Pro 9 +3%
1438
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Surface Pro 9 +17%
6126
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|50 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|990 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1155 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|2.365 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|~10 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|-
|79.3 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.3 mm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
