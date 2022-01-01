You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1920 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 780 grams less (around 1.72 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 17% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

89% sharper screen – 266 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (93 vs 131.3 square inches) Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 63 against 47.7 watt-hours

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 450 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 287 x 209 x 9.3 mm

11.3 x 8.23 x 0.37 inches 359.8 x 235.3 x 19.9 mm

14.17 x 9.26 x 0.78 inches Area 600 cm2 (93 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~79.3% Side bezels 6.2 mm 7.2 mm Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green Silver, Blue Transformer Yes No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 48.3 dB

Display 2880 x 1920 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 13 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 266 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1200:1 427720:1 sRGB color space 106.1% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile 75.1% 95.8% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.9% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Surface Pro 9 450 nits Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) +33% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 47.7 Wh 63 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Right Charge power 39 W 65 / 120 W Weigh of AC adapter - 220 / 446 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 990 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1155 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Surface Pro 9 1.41 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) +68% 2.365 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 79.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop's particular configuration or region.