Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 9 or Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 vs Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)

59 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Pro 9
VS
61 out of 100
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)
Microsoft Surface Pro 9
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Around 50% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 67 against 47.7 watt-hours
  • Provides 22% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 450 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 9
vs
Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)

Case

Weight 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs) 1 kg (2.21 lbs)
Dimensions 287 x 209 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.23 x 0.37 inches		 296.7 x 210.5 x 14.9 mm
11.68 x 8.29 x 0.59 inches
Area 600 cm2 (93 inches2) 625 cm2 (96.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~82.1%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 5.1 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green White, Blue, Green, Pink
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 41.7 dB

Display

Size 13 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 266 ppi 255 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 16800:1
sRGB color space 106.1% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 75.1% 97.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.8%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness
Surface Pro 9
450 nits
Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) +22%
550 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:05 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 39 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 222 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) AMD Radeon 660M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1900 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16
GPU performance
Surface Pro 9
1.41 TFLOPS
Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) +4%
1.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 76.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size - 12.9 x 7.4 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Microsoft Surface Pro 9 vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
2. Microsoft Surface Pro 9 vs Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
3. Microsoft Surface Pro 9 vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
4. Microsoft Surface Pro 9 vs Pro 7 Plus
5. Microsoft Surface Pro 9 vs HP Spectre x360 13 (2022)
6. Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) vs Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
7. Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) vs HP Spectre x360 13 (2022)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) and Microsoft Surface Pro 9 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский