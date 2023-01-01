You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U - AMD Ryzen 5 6600U AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs) Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Around 50% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 50% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 67 against 47.7 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 67 against 47.7 watt-hours Provides 22% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 450 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs) 1 kg (2.21 lbs) Dimensions 287 x 209 x 9.3 mm

11.3 x 8.23 x 0.37 inches 296.7 x 210.5 x 14.9 mm

11.68 x 8.29 x 0.59 inches Area 600 cm2 (93 inches2) 625 cm2 (96.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~82.1% Side bezels 6.2 mm 5.1 mm Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green White, Blue, Green, Pink Transformer Yes No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 41.7 dB

Display 2880 x 1920 2880 x 1800 Size 13 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 266 ppi 255 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1200:1 16800:1 sRGB color space 106.1% 100% Adobe RGB profile 75.1% 97.8% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.8% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness Surface Pro 9 450 nits Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) +22% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 47.7 Wh 67 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:05 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 39 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 222 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon 660M TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1900 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16 GPU performance Surface Pro 9 1.41 TFLOPS Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) +4% 1.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 76.5 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size - 12.9 x 7.4 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.