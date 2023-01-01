Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 9 or Alienware x14 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 vs Dell Alienware x14

59 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Pro 9
VS
68 out of 100
Dell Alienware x14
Microsoft Surface Pro 9
Dell Alienware x14
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and Dell Alienware x14 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 920 grams less (around 2.03 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 31% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 69% sharper screen – 266 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (93 vs 131 square inches)
  • Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 184-251% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~69%) battery – 80.5 against 47.7 watt-hours
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 9
vs
Alienware x14

Case

Weight 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
Dimensions 287 x 209 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.23 x 0.37 inches		 321.5 x 262.7 x 14.5 mm
12.66 x 10.34 x 0.57 inches
Area 600 cm2 (93 inches2) 845 cm2 (130.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~64%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green White
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 13 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 266 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1736:1
sRGB color space 106.1% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 75.1% 87.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.6%
Response time - 7 ms
Max. brightness
Surface Pro 9 +13%
450 nits
Alienware x14
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:10 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Bottom
Charge power 39 W 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 486 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Surface Pro 9
5940
Alienware x14 +66%
9833
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Surface Pro 9
6272
Alienware x14 +101%
12617
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 65 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40
GPU performance
Surface Pro 9
1.41 TFLOPS
Alienware x14 +335%
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 -
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 79.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.8 x 5.5 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Surface Pro 9:
    - Depending on the 5G/WiFi support, LPDDR4X/LPDDR5 memory is installed.
    - The Surface Pro 9 SQ® 3/5G model does not have Thunderbolt 4.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Promotion
