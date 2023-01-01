Microsoft Surface Pro 9 vs Dell Alienware x14
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
100
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 920 grams less (around 2.03 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 31% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Display has support for touch input
- 69% sharper screen – 266 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (93 vs 131 square inches)
- Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 184-251% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~69%) battery – 80.5 against 47.7 watt-hours
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|0.87 kg (1.92 lbs)
|1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
|Dimensions
|287 x 209 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.23 x 0.37 inches
|321.5 x 262.7 x 14.5 mm
12.66 x 10.34 x 0.57 inches
|Area
|600 cm2 (93 inches2)
|845 cm2 (130.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.9%
|~64%
|Side bezels
|6.2 mm
|5.8 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue, Green
|White
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|13 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|266 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|2880 x 1920 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1736:1
|sRGB color space
|106.1%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|75.1%
|87.6%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|99.6%
|Response time
|-
|7 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|2:10 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Bottom
|Charge power
|39 W
|130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|486 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|10 (2P + 8E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1495
Alienware x14 +6%
1588
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5940
Alienware x14 +66%
9833
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1581
Alienware x14 +3%
1628
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6272
Alienware x14 +101%
12617
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|65 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1237 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1500 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|-
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|79.5 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|3x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|No
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.3 mm
|Size
|-
|10.8 x 5.5 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on Surface Pro 9:
- Depending on the 5G/WiFi support, LPDDR4X/LPDDR5 memory is installed.
- The Surface Pro 9 SQ® 3/5G model does not have Thunderbolt 4.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
