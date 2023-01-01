You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1920 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U - Intel Core i5 13420H Intel Core i7 13620H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1130 grams less (around 2.49 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1130 grams less (around 2.49 lbs) Thinner bezels and 23% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 23% higher screen-to-body ratio Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input 64% sharper screen – 266 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

64% sharper screen – 266 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 300 nits

Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 300 nits Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (93 vs 129.6 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14 R2 Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 120 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 120 Hz Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Can run popular games at about 171-233% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 171-233% higher FPS Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a much bigger (~69%) battery – 80.5 against 47.7 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~69%) battery – 80.5 against 47.7 watt-hours Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 287 x 209 x 9.3 mm

11.3 x 8.23 x 0.37 inches 321.08 x 260.41 x 14.5 mm

12.64 x 10.25 x 0.57 inches Area 600 cm2 (93 inches2) 836 cm2 (129.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~68% Side bezels 6.2 mm 9.8 mm Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green Silver Transformer Yes No Opening angle - 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 1 2

Display 2880 x 1920 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 13 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 480 Hz PPI 266 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - sRGB color space 106.1% - Adobe RGB profile 75.1% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Surface Pro 9 +50% 450 nits Alienware x14 R2 300 nits

Battery Capacity 47.7 Wh 80.5 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Bottom Charge power 39 W 130 W Weigh of AC adapter - 485 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB TGP 15 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1185 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1417 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40 GPU performance Surface Pro 9 1.41 TFLOPS Alienware x14 R2 +311% 5.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 - Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3 Fingerprint No - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.2 mm Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.