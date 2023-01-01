Microsoft Surface Pro 9 vs Dell Alienware x14 R2
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
100
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1130 grams less (around 2.49 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 23% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- 64% sharper screen – 266 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 300 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (93 vs 129.6 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14 R2
- Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 120 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 171-233% higher FPS
- Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~69%) battery – 80.5 against 47.7 watt-hours
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|0.87 kg (1.92 lbs)
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|Dimensions
|287 x 209 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.23 x 0.37 inches
|321.08 x 260.41 x 14.5 mm
12.64 x 10.25 x 0.57 inches
|Area
|600 cm2 (93 inches2)
|836 cm2 (129.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.9%
|~68%
|Side bezels
|6.2 mm
|9.8 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue, Green
|Silver
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|13 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|480 Hz
|PPI
|266 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1920 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|106.1%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|75.1%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Bottom
|Charge power
|39 W
|130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|485 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|10 (2P + 8E)
|8 (4P + 4E)
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1495
Alienware x14 R2 +10%
1647
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5772
Alienware x14 R2 +85%
10681
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1438
Alienware x14 R2 +17%
1688
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6126
Alienware x14 R2 +106%
12641
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|50 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1185 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1417 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|5.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|-
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|No
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.2 mm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1