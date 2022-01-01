Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 9 or G15 5525 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 vs Dell G15 5525

61 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Pro 9
VS
59 out of 100
Dell G15 5525
Microsoft Surface Pro 9
Dell G15 5525
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1920
Battery 47.7 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and Dell G15 5525 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1650 grams less (around 3.64 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 22% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 89% sharper screen – 266 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 80% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 38% more compact case (93 vs 150.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G15 5525
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 223-304% higher FPS
  • Around 80% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 56 against 47.7 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 9
vs
G15 5525

Case

Weight 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs) 2.52 kg (5.56 lbs)
Dimensions 287 x 209 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.23 x 0.37 inches		 357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches
Area 600 cm2 (93 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~69%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 6 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green Gray, Green
Transformer Yes No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 13 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 266 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 800:1
sRGB color space 106.1% -
Adobe RGB profile 75.1% -
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Surface Pro 9 +80%
450 nits
G15 5525
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left, Right Bottom
Charge power 39 W 180 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 10 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) AMD Radeon 660M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Surface Pro 9
1495
G15 5525 +3%
1546
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Surface Pro 9
5772
G15 5525 +51%
8689
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Surface Pro 9
1438
G15 5525 +10%
1579
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Surface Pro 9
6126
G15 5525 +80%
11006

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 90 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40
GPU performance
Surface Pro 9
1.41 TFLOPS
G15 5525 +405%
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Microsoft Surface Pro 9 or Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
2. Microsoft Surface Pro 9 or Pro 8
3. Microsoft Surface Pro 9 or Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
4. Microsoft Surface Pro 9 or Pro 7 Plus
5. Microsoft Surface Pro 9 or HP Spectre x360 13 (2022)
6. Dell G15 5525 or 5520 (2022)
7. Dell G15 5525 or HP Victus 16 (2022 Intel)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell G15 5525 and Microsoft Surface Pro 9 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский