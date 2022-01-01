Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 9 or Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 vs Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610

61 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Pro 9
VS
59 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
Microsoft Surface Pro 9
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 47.4 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1140 grams less (around 2.51 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 32% more compact case (93 vs 136.2 square inches)
  • Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 300 nits
  • 18% sharper screen – 266 versus 226 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 184-251% higher FPS
  • Around 51% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 56 against 47.4 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 9
vs
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610

Case

Weight 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs) 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs)
Dimensions 287 x 209 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.23 x 0.37 inches		 355.2 x 247.5 x 16.8-18.9 mm
13.98 x 9.74 x 0.66-0.74 inches
Area 600 cm2 (93 inches2) 879 cm2 (136.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~84.4%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 3
Noise level - 50 dB

Display

Size 13 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 266 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 106.1% 99.4%
Adobe RGB profile 75.1% 75.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 74.1%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Surface Pro 9 +50%
450 nits
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 39 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 486 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 10 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 65 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40
GPU performance
Surface Pro 9
1.41 TFLOPS
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 +335%
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 75.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.5 x 9.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) or Microsoft Surface Pro 9
2. Dell XPS 13 9315 or Microsoft Surface Pro 9
3. HP Spectre x360 13 (2022) or Microsoft Surface Pro 9
4. HP ENVY x360 13 (2022) or Microsoft Surface Pro 9
5. Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) or Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
6. LG Gram 17 (2022) or Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 and Microsoft Surface Pro 9 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский