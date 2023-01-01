Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1920 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery 47.7 Wh - 41 Wh 58 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Significantly easier to carry: weighs 490 grams less (around 1.08 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 490 grams less (around 1.08 lbs) Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 47.7 against 41 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 47.7 against 41 watt-hours Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test 138% sharper screen – 266 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

138% sharper screen – 266 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI) Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input Provides 105% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 220 nits

Provides 105% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 220 nits Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (93 vs 105.5 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5430 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs) 1.36 kg (3 lbs) Dimensions 287 x 209 x 9.3 mm

11.3 x 8.23 x 0.37 inches 321.4 x 212 x 19.3 mm

12.65 x 8.35 x 0.76 inches Area 600 cm2 (93 inches2) 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~79.3% Side bezels 6.2 mm 5.8 mm Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green Silver Material Top: Aluminum

Aluminum Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal - No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) - 50 dB

Display 2880 x 1920 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 13 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 266 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Display tests Contrast 1200:1 500:1 sRGB color space 106.1% - Adobe RGB profile 75.1% - Response time - 25 ms Max. brightness Surface Pro 9 +105% 450 nits Latitude 5430 220 nits

Battery Capacity 47.7 Wh 41 Wh 58 Wh Voltage - 11.25 V Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 39 W 60 / 65 / 90 W Cable length - 1 meters Weight of AC adapter - 348 / 380 / 430 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU) TGP 15 W 45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1400 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16 GPU performance Surface Pro 9 1.41 TFLOPS Latitude 5430 +1% 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 85 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Optional Infrared sensor Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Surface Pro 9: - Depending on the 5G/WiFi support, LPDDR4X/LPDDR5 memory is installed. - The Surface Pro 9 SQ® 3/5G model does not have Thunderbolt 4.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.