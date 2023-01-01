Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1920 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Battery 47.7 Wh - 41 Wh 58 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1270P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs) Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 47.7 against 41 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 47.7 against 41 watt-hours Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input 69% sharper screen – 266 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

69% sharper screen – 266 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI) Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (93 vs 104 square inches)

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (93 vs 104 square inches) Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7430 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Microsoft Surface Pro 9 USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Dell Latitude 7430 Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs) 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs) Dimensions 287 x 209 x 9.3 mm

11.3 x 8.23 x 0.37 inches 321.35 x 208.69 x 16.9-18.47 mm

12.65 x 8.22 x 0.67-0.73 inches Area 600 cm2 (93 inches2) 671 cm2 (104 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~80.5% Side bezels 6.2 mm 5.7 mm Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green Black, Silver, Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal - No Number of fans 1 1

Display 2880 x 1920 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 13 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD TFT VA Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 266 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 106.1% 100% Adobe RGB profile 75.1% - Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Surface Pro 9 +13% 450 nits Latitude 7430 400 nits

Battery Capacity 47.7 Wh 41 Wh 58 Wh Voltage - 11.25 V Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right Charge power 39 W 60 / 65 / 90 W Weight of AC adapter - 380 / 430 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Surface Pro 9 1.41 TFLOPS Latitude 7430 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 6.5 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Surface Pro 9: - Depending on the 5G/WiFi support, LPDDR4X/LPDDR5 memory is installed. - The Surface Pro 9 SQ® 3/5G model does not have Thunderbolt 4. Notes on Latitude 7430: - The different body material options vary in weight, with Carbon Fiber (U15) weighing 2.69 lb (1.22 kg), Carbon Fiber (P28) weighing 2.73 lb (1.24 kg), and Aluminum Titan Grey weighing 2.79 lb (1.27 kg) - Models with U-series CPUs come with DDR4 memory, while P-series come with LPDDR5 memory.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.