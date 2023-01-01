Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 9 or Latitude 7430 – what's better?

61 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Pro 9
VS
51 out of 100
Dell Latitude 7430
Microsoft Surface Pro 9
Dell Latitude 7430
Display 2880 x 1920
Battery 47.7 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and Dell Latitude 7430 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 47.7 against 41 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 69% sharper screen – 266 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (93 vs 104 square inches)
  • Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7430
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 9
vs
Latitude 7430

Case

Weight 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs) 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs)
Dimensions 287 x 209 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.23 x 0.37 inches		 321.35 x 208.69 x 16.9-18.47 mm
12.65 x 8.22 x 0.67-0.73 inches
Area 600 cm2 (93 inches2) 671 cm2 (104 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~80.5%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green Black, Silver, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal - No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TFT VA
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 266 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 106.1% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 75.1% -
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Surface Pro 9 +13%
450 nits
Latitude 7430
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.25 V
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right
Charge power 39 W 60 / 65 / 90 W
Weight of AC adapter - 380 / 430 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
Surface Pro 9
1.41 TFLOPS
Latitude 7430
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Surface Pro 9:
    - Depending on the 5G/WiFi support, LPDDR4X/LPDDR5 memory is installed.
    - The Surface Pro 9 SQ® 3/5G model does not have Thunderbolt 4.
Notes on Latitude 7430:
    - The different body material options vary in weight, with Carbon Fiber (U15) weighing 2.69 lb (1.22 kg), Carbon Fiber (P28) weighing 2.73 lb (1.24 kg), and Aluminum Titan Grey weighing 2.79 lb (1.27 kg)
    - Models with U-series CPUs come with DDR4 memory, while P-series come with LPDDR5 memory.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

