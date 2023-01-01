Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 9 or Precision 5570 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 vs Dell Precision 5570

59 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Pro 9
VS
60 out of 100
Dell Precision 5570
Microsoft Surface Pro 9
Dell Precision 5570
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1920
Battery 47.7 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and Dell Precision 5570 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 970 grams less (around 2.14 lbs)
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 83% sharper screen – 266 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (93 vs 122.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5570
  • Can run popular games at about 137-187% higher FPS
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 56 against 47.7 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 11% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 450 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 9
vs
Precision 5570

Case

Weight 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs)
Dimensions 287 x 209 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.23 x 0.37 inches		 344.4 x 230.3 x 7.7-11.64 mm
13.56 x 9.07 x 0.3-0.46 inches
Area 600 cm2 (93 inches2) 793 cm2 (123 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~89%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 4.2 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green Black
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level (max. load) - 43 dB

Display

Size 13 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 266 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1650:1
sRGB color space 106.1% 121.3%
Adobe RGB profile 75.1% 82.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 94%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Surface Pro 9
450 nits
Precision 5570 +11%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:10 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 39 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 500 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Surface Pro 9
5940
Precision 5570 +34%
7959
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Surface Pro 9
6272
Precision 5570 +106%
12922
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 45 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 630 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1140 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~11 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
Surface Pro 9
1.41 TFLOPS
Precision 5570 +249%
4.92 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 83 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Surface Pro 9:
    - Depending on the 5G/WiFi support, LPDDR4X/LPDDR5 memory is installed.
    - The Surface Pro 9 SQ® 3/5G model does not have Thunderbolt 4.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Precision 5570 and Microsoft Surface Pro 9 or ask any questions
