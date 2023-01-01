You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1920 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Battery 47.7 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U - Intel Core i5 12600H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - RTX A1000 Mobile 4GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Significantly easier to carry: weighs 970 grams less (around 2.14 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 970 grams less (around 2.14 lbs) Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input 83% sharper screen – 266 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)

83% sharper screen – 266 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI) Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (93 vs 122.9 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Precision 5570 Can run popular games at about 137-187% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 137-187% higher FPS Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 56 against 47.7 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 56 against 47.7 watt-hours User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Provides 11% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 450 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) Dimensions 287 x 209 x 9.3 mm

11.3 x 8.23 x 0.37 inches 344.4 x 230.3 x 7.7-11.64 mm

13.56 x 9.07 x 0.3-0.46 inches Area 600 cm2 (93 inches2) 793 cm2 (123 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~89% Side bezels 6.2 mm 4.2 mm Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green Black Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level (max. load) - 43 dB

Display 2880 x 1920 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 13 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 266 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1650:1 sRGB color space 106.1% 121.3% Adobe RGB profile 75.1% 82.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 94% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Surface Pro 9 450 nits Precision 5570 +11% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 47.7 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:10 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 39 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter - 500 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RTX A1000 Mobile 4GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB TGP 15 W 45 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 630 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1140 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~11 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Surface Pro 9 1.41 TFLOPS Precision 5570 +249% 4.92 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 83 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Surface Pro 9: - Depending on the 5G/WiFi support, LPDDR4X/LPDDR5 memory is installed. - The Surface Pro 9 SQ® 3/5G model does not have Thunderbolt 4.

