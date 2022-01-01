Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 9 or XPS 13 9305 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 vs Dell XPS 13 9305

61 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Pro 9
VS
48 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9305
Microsoft Surface Pro 9
Dell XPS 13 9305
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1920
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and Dell XPS 13 9305 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 60% sharper screen – 266 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9305
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 52 against 47.4 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 9
vs
XPS 13 9305

Case

Weight 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs) 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs)
Dimensions 287 x 209 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.23 x 0.37 inches		 302 x 199 x 15.8 mm
11.89 x 7.83 x 0.62 inches
Area 600 cm2 (93 inches2) 601 cm2 (93.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~81.1%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 3.8 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 13 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 266 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 106.1% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 75.1% -
Response time - 30 ms
Max. brightness
Surface Pro 9 +13%
450 nits
XPS 13 9305
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 7.6 V
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 39 W 45 / 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 10 2
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache 12 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Surface Pro 9 +22%
1495
XPS 13 9305
1227
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Surface Pro 9 +134%
5772
XPS 13 9305
2471
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Surface Pro 9 +12%
1438
XPS 13 9305
1286
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Surface Pro 9 +101%
6126
XPS 13 9305
3055

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 12
GPU performance
Surface Pro 9 +68%
1.41 TFLOPS
XPS 13 9305
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 4x2 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3271-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
