Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 9 or XPS 13 9310 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 vs Dell XPS 13 9310

59 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Pro 9
VS
49 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9310
Microsoft Surface Pro 9
Dell XPS 13 9310
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1920
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and Dell XPS 13 9310 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 57% sharper screen – 266 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 52 against 47.7 watt-hours
  • Provides 11% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 450 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 9
vs
XPS 13 9310

Case

Weight 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Dimensions 287 x 209 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.23 x 0.37 inches		 296 x 199 x 15 mm
11.65 x 7.83 x 0.59 inches
Area 600 cm2 (93 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~88.4%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 3.7 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green White, Black
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level (max. load) - 36.6 dB

Display

Size 13 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 266 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 106.1% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 75.1% -
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Surface Pro 9
450 nits
XPS 13 9310 +11%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 7.6 V
Full charging time 1:30 hr 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right
Charge power 39 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 218 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 2
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache 12 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Surface Pro 9 +21%
1495
XPS 13 9310
1236
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Surface Pro 9 +143%
5940
XPS 13 9310
2441
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Surface Pro 9 +23%
1581
XPS 13 9310
1289
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Surface Pro 9 +107%
6272
XPS 13 9310
3033
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 12
GPU performance
Surface Pro 9 +68%
1.41 TFLOPS
XPS 13 9310
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 84.6 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.2 x 6.4 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Surface Pro 9:
    - Depending on the 5G/WiFi support, LPDDR4X/LPDDR5 memory is installed.
    - The Surface Pro 9 SQ® 3/5G model does not have Thunderbolt 4.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Microsoft Surface Pro 9 vs HP Spectre x360 13 (2022)
2. Microsoft Surface Pro 9 vs Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5
3. Microsoft Surface Pro 9 vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
4. Microsoft Surface Pro 9 vs Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus
5. Microsoft Surface Pro 9 vs Microsoft Surface Pro 8
6. Dell XPS 13 9310 vs Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
7. Dell XPS 13 9310 vs HP Pavilion Aero 13
8. Dell XPS 13 9310 vs Dell XPS 13 9305
9. Dell XPS 13 9310 vs Dell XPS 13 9315
10. Dell XPS 13 9310 vs Dell Inspiron 14 7400
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 13 9310 and Microsoft Surface Pro 9 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский