Microsoft Surface Pro 9 vs HP Pavilion 15
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
42
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
15
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
56
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
100
81
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 880 grams less (around 1.94 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 28% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 47.7 against 41 watt-hours
- 166% sharper screen – 266 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 80% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 250 nits
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (93 vs 130.5 square inches)
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Value for money
Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|0.87 kg (1.92 lbs)
|1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
|Dimensions
|287 x 209 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.23 x 0.37 inches
|360.1 x 233.9 x 17.8 mm
14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|600 cm2 (93 inches2)
|842 cm2 (130.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.9%
|~79.7%
|Side bezels
|6.2 mm
|7.4 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue, Green
|Silver
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|42 dB
Display
|Size
|13 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|266 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|2880 x 1920 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1200:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|106.1%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|75.1%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.34 V
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Right
|Charge power
|39 W
|45 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|-
|304 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|10 (2P + 8E)
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Surface Pro 9 +17%
1503
1285
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Surface Pro 9 +31%
5999
4563
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Surface Pro 9 +19%
1573
1322
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Surface Pro 9 +28%
6334
4943
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|896
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|56
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|-
|81.3 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|No
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 7.4 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on Surface Pro 9:
- Depending on the 5G/WiFi support, LPDDR4X/LPDDR5 memory is installed.
- The Surface Pro 9 SQ® 3/5G model does not have Thunderbolt 4.
Notes on Pavilion 15:
- The keyboard backlight is optional.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1