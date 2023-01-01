Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 9 or Pavilion x360 14 (2021) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 vs HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)

59 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Pro 9
VS
39 out of 100
HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
Microsoft Surface Pro 9
HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1920
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 740 grams less (around 1.63 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 47.7 against 43 watt-hours
  • 138% sharper screen – 266 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 80% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 250 nits
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (93 vs 111 square inches)
Advantages of the HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 9
vs
Pavilion x360 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs) 1.61 kg (3.55 lbs)
Dimensions 287 x 209 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.23 x 0.37 inches		 324 x 221 x 18.7 mm
12.76 x 8.7 x 0.74 inches
Area 600 cm2 (93 inches2) 716 cm2 (111 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~75.4%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green Silver, Gold, Blue
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 266 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 106.1% -
Adobe RGB profile 75.1% -
Max. brightness
Surface Pro 9 +80%
450 nits
Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Right
Charge power 39 W 45 W
Cable length - 1 meters

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 2
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache 12 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 12
GPU performance
Surface Pro 9 +68%
1.41 TFLOPS
Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No -
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes -
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Surface Pro 9:
    - Depending on the 5G/WiFi support, LPDDR4X/LPDDR5 memory is installed.
    - The Surface Pro 9 SQ® 3/5G model does not have Thunderbolt 4.
Notes on Pavilion x360 14 (2021):
    - Optional keyboard backlighting.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Microsoft Surface Pro 9 vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
2. Microsoft Surface Pro 9 vs Pro 8
3. Microsoft Surface Pro 9 vs Laptop 5 13.5
4. Microsoft Surface Pro 9 vs HP Spectre x360 13 (2022)
5. Microsoft Surface Pro 9 vs Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
6. HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) vs ENVY x360 13 (2021)
7. HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) vs Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
8. HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) vs Microsoft Surface Pro 7
9. HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) vs Spectre x360 14 (2021)
10. HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) vs Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) and Microsoft Surface Pro 9 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский