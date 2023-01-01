You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1920 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Significantly easier to carry: weighs 740 grams less (around 1.63 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 740 grams less (around 1.63 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 47.7 against 43 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 47.7 against 43 watt-hours 138% sharper screen – 266 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

138% sharper screen – 266 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI) Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Provides 80% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 250 nits

Provides 80% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 250 nits High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (93 vs 111 square inches) Advantages of the HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) Includes an old-school USB-A port

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs) 1.61 kg (3.55 lbs) Dimensions 287 x 209 x 9.3 mm

11.3 x 8.23 x 0.37 inches 324 x 221 x 18.7 mm

12.76 x 8.7 x 0.74 inches Area 600 cm2 (93 inches2) 716 cm2 (111 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~75.4% Side bezels 6.2 mm 7.1 mm Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green Silver, Gold, Blue Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 1

Display 2880 x 1920 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 13 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 266 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - sRGB color space 106.1% - Adobe RGB profile 75.1% - Max. brightness Surface Pro 9 +80% 450 nits Pavilion x360 14 (2021) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 47.7 Wh 43 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Right Charge power 39 W 45 W Cable length - 1 meters

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 12 GPU performance Surface Pro 9 +68% 1.41 TFLOPS Pavilion x360 14 (2021) 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No - Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes - Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Surface Pro 9: - Depending on the 5G/WiFi support, LPDDR4X/LPDDR5 memory is installed. - The Surface Pro 9 SQ® 3/5G model does not have Thunderbolt 4. Notes on Pavilion x360 14 (2021): - Optional keyboard backlighting.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.