You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U - AMD Ryzen 3 5425U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Significantly easier to carry: weighs 580 grams less (around 1.28 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 580 grams less (around 1.28 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 47.7 against 42 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 47.7 against 42 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality 60% sharper screen – 266 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)

60% sharper screen – 266 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI) Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (93 vs 106.6 square inches) Advantages of the HP ProBook x360 435 G9 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Provides 122% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 450 nits

Provides 122% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 450 nits User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) Dimensions 287 x 209 x 9.3 mm

11.3 x 8.23 x 0.37 inches 308.5 x 222.9 x 17.9 mm

12.15 x 8.78 x 0.7 inches Area 600 cm2 (93 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~70.9% Side bezels 6.2 mm 7.1 mm Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green Silver Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 2880 x 1920 1920 x 1080 Size 13 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 266 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - sRGB color space 106.1% - Adobe RGB profile 75.1% - Max. brightness Surface Pro 9 450 nits ProBook x360 435 G9 +122% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 47.7 Wh 42 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Right Charge power 39 W 45 / 65 W Cable length - 1 meters

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS - Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 8 GPU performance Surface Pro 9 1.41 TFLOPS ProBook x360 435 G9 n/a

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.