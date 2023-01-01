Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 9 or ProBook x360 435 G9 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 vs HP ProBook x360 435 G9

61 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Pro 9
VS
55 out of 100
HP ProBook x360 435 G9
Microsoft Surface Pro 9
HP ProBook x360 435 G9
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and HP ProBook x360 435 G9 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 580 grams less (around 1.28 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 47.7 against 42 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 60% sharper screen – 266 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (93 vs 106.6 square inches)
Advantages of the HP ProBook x360 435 G9
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Provides 122% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 450 nits
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 9
vs
ProBook x360 435 G9

Case

Weight 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
Dimensions 287 x 209 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.23 x 0.37 inches		 308.5 x 222.9 x 17.9 mm
12.15 x 8.78 x 0.7 inches
Area 600 cm2 (93 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~70.9%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green Silver
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 266 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 106.1% -
Adobe RGB profile 75.1% -
Max. brightness
Surface Pro 9
450 nits
ProBook x360 435 G9 +122%
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Right
Charge power 39 W 45 / 65 W
Cable length - 1 meters

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS -
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 8
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP ProBook x360 435 G9 and Microsoft Surface Pro 9 or ask any questions
