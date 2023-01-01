Microsoft Surface Pro 9 vs HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1530 grams less (around 3.37 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Display has support for touch input
- 94% sharper screen – 266 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 80% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 250 nits
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Much smaller footprint: 38% more compact case (93 vs 149.1 square inches)
Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 126-172% higher FPS
- Around 58% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~47%) battery – 70 against 47.7 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|0.87 kg (1.92 lbs)
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|Dimensions
|287 x 209 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.23 x 0.37 inches
|370 x 260 x 23.5 mm
14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches
|Area
|600 cm2 (93 inches2)
|962 cm2 (149.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.9%
|~74.3%
|Side bezels
|6.2 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue, Green
|White, Silver, Blue
|Material
|Top: Aluminum
|Plastic
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|130°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|52 dB
Display
|Size
|13 inches
|16.1 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|266 ppi
|137 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|2880 x 1920 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|FreeSync
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|No
Screen space comparison
Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
16.1″ (16:9 ratio) = 110.8 in2
Surface Pro 9
13″ (3:2 ratio) = 78 in2
~42% more screen space
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1203:1
|sRGB color space
|106.1%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|75.1%
|73.2%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|72.6%
|Response time
|-
|12 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|39 W
|200 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|-
|500 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|10 (2P + 8E)
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Surface Pro 9 +2%
1503
1477
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5999
Victus 16 (2021 AMD) +14%
6810
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Surface Pro 9 +11%
1573
1420
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6334
Victus 16 (2021 AMD) +58%
10036
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1375 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1645 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|4.632 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|~14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|1408
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|88
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC245
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|-
|78 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|No
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.7 mm
|Size
|-
|12.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on Surface Pro 9:
- Depending on the 5G/WiFi support, LPDDR4X/LPDDR5 memory is installed.
- The Surface Pro 9 SQ® 3/5G model does not have Thunderbolt 4.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
