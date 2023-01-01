Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 9 or Victus 16 (2021 AMD) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 vs HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)

Microsoft Surface Pro 9
HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
Microsoft Surface Pro 9
HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1920
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1530 grams less (around 3.37 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 94% sharper screen – 266 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 80% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 250 nits
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 38% more compact case (93 vs 149.1 square inches)
Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 126-172% higher FPS
  • Around 58% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~47%) battery – 70 against 47.7 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 9
vs
Victus 16 (2021 AMD)

Case

Weight 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Dimensions 287 x 209 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.23 x 0.37 inches		 370 x 260 x 23.5 mm
14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches
Area 600 cm2 (93 inches2) 962 cm2 (149.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~74.3%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green White, Silver, Blue
Material Top: Aluminum
Plastic
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level (max. load) - 52 dB

Display

Size 13 inches 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 266 ppi 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Sync technology No FreeSync
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes No
Screen space comparison
Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
16.1″ (16:9 ratio) = 110.8 in2
Surface Pro 9
13″ (3:2 ratio) = 78 in2
~42% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1203:1
sRGB color space 106.1% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 75.1% 73.2%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 72.6%
Response time - 12 ms
Max. brightness
Surface Pro 9 +80%
450 nits
Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 39 W 200 W
Weight of AC adapter - 500 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1375 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1645 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1408
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 88
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
Surface Pro 9
1.41 TFLOPS
Victus 16 (2021 AMD) +229%
4.632 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC245
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 78 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size - 12.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Surface Pro 9:
    - Depending on the 5G/WiFi support, LPDDR4X/LPDDR5 memory is installed.
    - The Surface Pro 9 SQ® 3/5G model does not have Thunderbolt 4.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

