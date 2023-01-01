Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1920 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - Radeon RX 5500M 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1530 grams less (around 3.37 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1530 grams less (around 3.37 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input 94% sharper screen – 266 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)

94% sharper screen – 266 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 80% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 250 nits

Provides 80% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 250 nits High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Much smaller footprint: 38% more compact case (93 vs 149.1 square inches) Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz Can run popular games at about 126-172% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 126-172% higher FPS Around 58% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 58% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a much bigger (~47%) battery – 70 against 47.7 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~47%) battery – 70 against 47.7 watt-hours User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) Dimensions 287 x 209 x 9.3 mm

11.3 x 8.23 x 0.37 inches 370 x 260 x 23.5 mm

14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches Area 600 cm2 (93 inches2) 962 cm2 (149.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~74.3% Side bezels 6.2 mm 6.8 mm Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green White, Silver, Blue Material Top: Aluminum

Plastic Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level (max. load) - 52 dB

Display 2880 x 1920 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 13 inches 16.1 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz PPI 266 ppi 137 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Sync technology No FreeSync Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Ambient light sensor Yes No Screen space comparison Victus 16 (2021 AMD) 16.1″ (16:9 ratio) = 110.8 in2 Surface Pro 9 13″ (3:2 ratio) = 78 in2 ~ 42% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1203:1 sRGB color space 106.1% 100% Adobe RGB profile 75.1% 73.2% DCI-P3 color gamut - 72.6% Response time - 12 ms Max. brightness Surface Pro 9 +80% 450 nits Victus 16 (2021 AMD) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 47.7 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 39 W 200 W Weight of AC adapter - 500 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX 5500M 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 15 W - Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1375 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1645 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1408 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 88 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Surface Pro 9 1.41 TFLOPS Victus 16 (2021 AMD) +229% 4.632 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC245 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 78 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.7 mm Touchpad Size - 12.5 x 8.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Surface Pro 9: - Depending on the 5G/WiFi support, LPDDR4X/LPDDR5 memory is installed. - The Surface Pro 9 SQ® 3/5G model does not have Thunderbolt 4.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.