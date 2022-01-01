Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 9 or Victus 16 (2022 Intel) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 vs HP Victus 16 (2022 Intel)

61 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Pro 9
VS
62 out of 100
HP Victus 16 (2022 Intel)
Microsoft Surface Pro 9
HP Victus 16 (2022 Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1920
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and HP Victus 16 (2022 Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1530 grams less (around 3.37 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 94% sharper screen – 266 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 38% more compact case (93 vs 149.1 square inches)
  • Provides 29% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 350 nits
Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2022 Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 206-281% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~47%) battery – 70 against 47.7 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 9
vs
Victus 16 (2022 Intel)

Case

Weight 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Dimensions 287 x 209 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.23 x 0.37 inches		 370 x 260 x 23.5 mm
14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches
Area 600 cm2 (93 inches2) 962 cm2 (149.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~74.3%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green Silver
Transformer Yes No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 13 inches 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 266 ppi 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 106.1% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 75.1% -
Max. brightness
Surface Pro 9 +29%
450 nits
Victus 16 (2022 Intel)
350 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 39 W 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 10 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 75 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1403 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1635 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40
GPU performance
Surface Pro 9
1.41 TFLOPS
Victus 16 (2022 Intel) +375%
6.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
2. Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and Pro 8
3. Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
4. Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and Pro 7 Plus
5. Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and HP Spectre x360 13 (2022)
6. HP Victus 16 (2022 Intel) and Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022)
7. HP Victus 16 (2022 Intel) and ZBook Firefly 14 G8
8. HP Victus 16 (2022 Intel) and Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58
9. HP Victus 16 (2022 Intel) and Omen 16 (2022)
10. HP Victus 16 (2022 Intel) and Omen 16 2022 (AMD)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP Victus 16 (2022 Intel) and Microsoft Surface Pro 9 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский