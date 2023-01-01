Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1920 - 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U - Intel Core i7 12800HX Intel Core i9 12900HX GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1630 grams less (around 3.59 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1630 grams less (around 3.59 lbs) Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input Much smaller footprint: 36% more compact case (93 vs 146.3 square inches)

Much smaller footprint: 36% more compact case (93 vs 146.3 square inches) 41% sharper screen – 266 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) Can run popular games at about 710-968% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 710-968% higher FPS Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz Around 3.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 3.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a much bigger (~109%) battery – 99.9 against 47.7 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~109%) battery – 99.9 against 47.7 watt-hours Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2 User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Provides 11% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 450 nits

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Microsoft Surface Pro 9 USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 287 x 209 x 9.3 mm

11.3 x 8.23 x 0.37 inches 358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm

14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches Area 600 cm2 (93 inches2) 944 cm2 (146.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~78.7% Side bezels 6.2 mm 6.8 mm Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 1 2 Noise level (max. load) - 54.2 dB

Display 2880 x 1920 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) Size 13 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz PPI 266 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1243:1 sRGB color space 106.1% 98.2% Adobe RGB profile 75.1% 70.8% DCI-P3 color gamut - 69.3% Response time - 9 ms Max. brightness Surface Pro 9 450 nits Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) +11% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 47.7 Wh 99.9 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:20 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Bottom Charge power 39 W 300 W Weight of AC adapter - 846 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 15 W 150 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 256 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 5632 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 176 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 80 GPU performance Surface Pro 9 1.41 TFLOPS Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) +1290% 19.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 83 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Surface Pro 9: - Depending on the 5G/WiFi support, LPDDR4X/LPDDR5 memory is installed. - The Surface Pro 9 SQ® 3/5G model does not have Thunderbolt 4.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.