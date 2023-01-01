Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 9 or Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 vs Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)

61 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Pro 9
VS
76 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
Microsoft Surface Pro 9
Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
Display 2880 x 1920
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1630 grams less (around 3.59 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 36% more compact case (93 vs 146.3 square inches)
  • 41% sharper screen – 266 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
  • Can run popular games at about 710-968% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
  • Around 3.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~109%) battery – 99.9 against 47.7 watt-hours
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Provides 11% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 450 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 9
vs
Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)

Case

Weight 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 287 x 209 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.23 x 0.37 inches		 358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm
14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches
Area 600 cm2 (93 inches2) 944 cm2 (146.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~78.7%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level (max. load) - 54.2 dB

Display

Size 13 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 266 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1243:1
sRGB color space 106.1% 98.2%
Adobe RGB profile 75.1% 70.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 69.3%
Response time - 9 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:20 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Bottom
Charge power 39 W 300 W
Weight of AC adapter - 846 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.8 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 16 (8P + 8E)
Threads 12 24
L3 Cache 12 MB 25 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 150 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 5632
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 176
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 80
GPU performance
Surface Pro 9
1.41 TFLOPS
Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) +1290%
19.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 83 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Surface Pro 9:
    - Depending on the 5G/WiFi support, LPDDR4X/LPDDR5 memory is installed.
    - The Surface Pro 9 SQ® 3/5G model does not have Thunderbolt 4.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

