Microsoft Surface Pro 9 vs Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1630 grams less (around 3.59 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 36% more compact case (93 vs 146.3 square inches)
- 41% sharper screen – 266 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
- Can run popular games at about 710-968% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
- Around 3.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~109%) battery – 99.9 against 47.7 watt-hours
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
- Provides 11% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 450 nits
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|0.87 kg (1.92 lbs)
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Dimensions
|287 x 209 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.23 x 0.37 inches
|358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm
14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches
|Area
|600 cm2 (93 inches2)
|944 cm2 (146.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.9%
|~78.7%
|Side bezels
|6.2 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue, Green
|Gray
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|54.2 dB
Display
|Size
|13 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|266 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1920 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1243:1
|sRGB color space
|106.1%
|98.2%
|Adobe RGB profile
|75.1%
|70.8%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|69.3%
|Response time
|-
|9 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|1:20 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Bottom
|Charge power
|39 W
|300 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|-
|846 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Cores
|10 (2P + 8E)
|16 (8P + 8E)
|Threads
|12
|24
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|25 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1503
1813
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5999
14632
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1573
1843
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6334
20574
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|150 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|MUX
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|19.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|~14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|5632
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|176
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|80
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|-
|83 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|4x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|No
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Size
|-
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on Surface Pro 9:
- Depending on the 5G/WiFi support, LPDDR4X/LPDDR5 memory is installed.
- The Surface Pro 9 SQ® 3/5G model does not have Thunderbolt 4.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
