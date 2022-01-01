You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1920 - 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 580 grams less (around 1.28 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (93 vs 112.7 square inches)

Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7i Pro X (14” Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS

Around 95% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 70 against 47.4 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) Dimensions 287 x 209 x 9.3 mm

11.3 x 8.23 x 0.37 inches 328.2 x 221.4 x 15.9 mm

12.92 x 8.72 x 0.63 inches Area 600 cm2 (93 inches2) 727 cm2 (112.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~83.9% Side bezels 6.2 mm 7.9 mm Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green Gray, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 2880 x 1920 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) Size 13 inches 14.5 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz PPI 266 ppi 250 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1500:1 sRGB color space 106.1% 100% Adobe RGB profile 75.1% - Max. brightness Surface Pro 9 +13% 450 nits Slim 7i Pro X (14” Intel) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 47.4 Wh 70 Wh Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 39 W 100 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W - Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Surface Pro 9 1.41 TFLOPS Slim 7i Pro X (14” Intel) +127% 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 6000 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 13.5 x 8.0 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.