You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1920 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)

Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

64% sharper screen – 266 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (93 vs 108 square inches)

Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 57 against 47.7 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs) 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs) Dimensions 287 x 209 x 9.3 mm

11.3 x 8.23 x 0.37 inches 314.5 x 221.6 x 14.9 mm

12.38 x 8.72 x 0.59 inches Area 600 cm2 (93 inches2) 697 cm2 (108 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~81.5% Side bezels 6.2 mm 6.5 mm Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green Black Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level (max. load) - 34.3 dB

Display 2880 x 1920 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 Size 13 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 266 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 106.1% 100% Adobe RGB profile 75.1% - Max. brightness Surface Pro 9 +13% 450 nits ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 47.7 Wh 57 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:53 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 39 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 332 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Surface Pro 9 1.41 TFLOPS ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 80.3 dB Microphones 2 4

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 5.5 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Surface Pro 9: - Depending on the 5G/WiFi support, LPDDR4X/LPDDR5 memory is installed. - The Surface Pro 9 SQ® 3/5G model does not have Thunderbolt 4.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.