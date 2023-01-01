You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U - AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs) Can run popular games at about 89-121% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 89-121% higher FPS Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio 56% sharper screen – 266 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)

56% sharper screen – 266 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 300 nits

Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 300 nits Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (93 vs 102.8 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Around 46% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 46% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 59 against 47.7 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) Dimensions 287 x 209 x 9.3 mm

11.3 x 8.23 x 0.37 inches 304 x 218 x 17.46 mm

11.97 x 8.58 x 0.69 inches Area 600 cm2 (93 inches2) 663 cm2 (102.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~77.4% Side bezels 6.2 mm 8.8 mm Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green Green Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal - No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) - 37.6 dB

Display 2880 x 1920 1920 x 1200 Size 13 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 266 ppi 170 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1112:1 sRGB color space 106.1% 99.5% Adobe RGB profile 75.1% 70% DCI-P3 color gamut - 69.9% Response time - 11 ms Max. brightness Surface Pro 9 +50% 450 nits Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 47.7 Wh 59 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:05 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 39 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter - 300 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 2200 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 128 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 8 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 4 GPU performance Surface Pro 9 +161% 1.41 TFLOPS Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8) 0.54 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 81.5 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Surface Pro 9: - Depending on the 5G/WiFi support, LPDDR4X/LPDDR5 memory is installed. - The Surface Pro 9 SQ® 3/5G model does not have Thunderbolt 4. Notes on Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8): - Two lid options: metal (in accordance with the specifications above) and fabric (0.035 inches thinner and 0.044 pounds heavier than metal).

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.