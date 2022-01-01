You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1920 - 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U - AMD Ryzen 5 6600U AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 300 nits

41% sharper screen – 266 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (93 vs 108 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 60% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 71 against 47.4 watt-hours

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs) 1.42 kg (3.13 lbs) Dimensions 287 x 209 x 9.3 mm

11.3 x 8.23 x 0.37 inches 316.66 x 220.25 x 17.35 mm

12.47 x 8.67 x 0.68 inches Area 600 cm2 (93 inches2) 697 cm2 (108.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~81.5% Side bezels 6.2 mm 7.6 mm Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green Gray, Blue Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 42.8 dB

Display 2880 x 1920 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 Size 13 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 266 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1500:1 sRGB color space 106.1% 100% Adobe RGB profile 75.1% - Max. brightness Surface Pro 9 +50% 450 nits Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 47.4 Wh 71 Wh Full charging time - 2:20 hr Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 39 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 338 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon 660M TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1900 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16 GPU performance Surface Pro 9 1.41 TFLOPS Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD) +4% 1.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 82.5 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.