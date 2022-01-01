You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1255U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 670 grams less (around 1.48 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (93 vs 128.6 square inches)

33% sharper screen – 266 versus 200 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS

Around 15% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) Dimensions 287 x 209 x 9.3 mm

11.3 x 8.23 x 0.37 inches 340 x 244 x 14.7 mm

13.39 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches Area 600 cm2 (93 inches2) 830 cm2 (128.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~80.7% Side bezels 6.2 mm 11.5 mm Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green Black, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 -

Display 2880 x 1920 2496 x 1664 Size 13 inches 15 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 266 ppi 200 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 3:2 Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 2496 x 1664 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1300:1 sRGB color space 106.1% - Adobe RGB profile 75.1% - Max. brightness Surface Pro 9 450 nits Surface Laptop 5 15 n/a

Battery Capacity 47.4 Wh 0 Wh Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right Charge power 39 W 0 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 0 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 24 GPU performance Surface Pro 9 1.41 TFLOPS Surface Laptop 5 15 +20% 1.69 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz - Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.1 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.