Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 9 or Surface Pro 8 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 vs Pro 8

61 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Pro 9
VS
58 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
Microsoft Surface Pro 9
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and Pro 8 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9
  • Around 25% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8
  • Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 51.5 against 47.4 watt-hours
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 9
vs
Surface Pro 8

Case

Weight 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs) 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs)
Dimensions 287 x 209 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.23 x 0.37 inches		 287 x 208 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.19 x 0.37 inches
Area 600 cm2 (93 inches2) 597 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~84.3%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13 inches 13 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 266 ppi 266 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 3:2
Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 2880 x 1920 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 106.1% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 75.1% -
Max. brightness
Surface Pro 9
450 nits
Surface Pro 8
450 nits

Battery

Capacity
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Right
Charge power 39 W 0 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 10 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Surface Pro 9 +12%
1392
Surface Pro 8
1238
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Surface Pro 9 +69%
7248
Surface Pro 8
4299
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Surface Pro 9 +12%
1438
Surface Pro 8
1282
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Surface Pro 9 +25%
5835
Surface Pro 8
4682

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
Surface Pro 9
1.41 TFLOPS
Surface Pro 8
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

1. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) or Microsoft Surface Pro 9
2. Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5 or Microsoft Surface Pro 9
3. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) or Microsoft Surface Pro 8
4. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or Microsoft Surface Pro 8
5. Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 or Microsoft Surface Pro 8
6. Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) or Microsoft Surface Pro 8
7. Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) or Microsoft Surface Pro 8

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Microsoft Surface Pro 8 and Pro 9 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский