MSI Alpha 15 Advantage Edition vs Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54)

67 out of 100
MSI Alpha 15 Advantage Edition
VS
65 out of 100
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54)
MSI Alpha 15 Advantage Edition
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU Radeon RX 6600M 8GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Alpha 15 Advantage Edition and Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Alpha 15 Advantage Edition
  • Features a much bigger (~55%) battery – 90 against 58 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 17-23% higher FPS
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alpha 15 Advantage Edition
vs
Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54)

Case

Weight 2.35 kg (5.18 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 259 x 23.95 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.94 inches		 363 x 255 x 22.9 mm
14.29 x 10.04 x 0.9 inches
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 926 cm2 (143.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~72.5%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 57.6 dB 54.7 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1414:1 1255:1
sRGB color space 91.6% 55%
Adobe RGB profile 67% 38.1%
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.9% 39.1%
Response time 6 ms 19 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 180 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 805 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W 85 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1489 MHz 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 2177 MHz 1695 MHz
FLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 1792 2560
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x16 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 78 dB 74 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 10.6 x 7.7 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
