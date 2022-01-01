Home > Laptop comparison > Alpha 15 Advantage Edition or VivoBook S15 M533 – what's better?

MSI Alpha 15 Advantage Edition vs ASUS VivoBook S15 M533

61 out of 100
MSI Alpha 15 Advantage Edition
VS
47 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook S15 M533
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Alpha 15 Advantage Edition and ASUS VivoBook S15 M533 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Alpha 15 Advantage Edition
  • Can run popular games at about 511-697% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Features a much bigger (~80%) battery – 90 against 50 watt-hours
  • Around 45% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 M533
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (130.3 vs 144.1 square inches)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alpha 15 Advantage Edition
vs
VivoBook S15 M533

Case

Weight 2.35 kg (5.18 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 259 x 23.95 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.94 inches		 359.8 x 233.8 x 16.1 mm
14.17 x 9.2 x 0.63 inches
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~79.8%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Black White, Black, Green, Red
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 57.6 dB 45 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1414:1 516:1
sRGB color space 91.6% 65%
Adobe RGB profile 67% 45%
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.9% 43.6%
Response time 6 ms 18 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.55 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 180 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 194 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W 10-45 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1489 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 2177 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1792 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 112 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 7
GPU performance
Alpha 15 Advantage Edition +929%
11.4 TFLOPS
VivoBook S15 M533
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC256
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 78 dB 81.4 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 10.5 x 7.3 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
