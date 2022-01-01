You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Alpha 15 Advantage Edition Can run popular games at about 511-697% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Features a much bigger (~80%) battery – 90 against 50 watt-hours

Around 45% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 M533 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (130.3 vs 144.1 square inches)

Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.35 kg (5.18 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 259 x 23.95 mm

14.13 x 10.2 x 0.94 inches 359.8 x 233.8 x 16.1 mm

14.17 x 9.2 x 0.63 inches Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~79.8% Side bezels 6.8 mm 7.2 mm Colors Black White, Black, Green, Red Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 57.6 dB 45 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1414:1 516:1 sRGB color space 91.6% 65% Adobe RGB profile 67% 45% DCI-P3 color gamut 65.9% 43.6% Response time 6 ms 18 ms Max. brightness Alpha 15 Advantage Edition 350 nits VivoBook S15 M533 +14% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 50 Wh Voltage - 11.55 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 180 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 194 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 6600M 8GB Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 100 W 10-45 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1489 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 2177 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~16 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1792 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 112 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 7 GPU performance Alpha 15 Advantage Edition +929% 11.4 TFLOPS VivoBook S15 M533 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC256 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 78 dB 81.4 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 10.5 x 7.3 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.