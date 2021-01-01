You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H GPU Radeon RX 6600M 8GB - GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Alpha 15 Advantage Edition Can run popular games at about 73-100% higher FPS

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)

Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 90 against 70.9 watt-hours

Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits Advantages of the HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD) Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (133 vs 144.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.35 kg (5.18 lbs) 2.46 kg (5.42 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 259 x 23.95 mm

14.13 x 10.2 x 0.94 inches 357.9 x 239.7 x 22.6 mm

14.09 x 9.44 x 0.89 inches Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 858 cm2 (133 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~78.2% Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.3 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 57.6 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1414:1 - sRGB color space 91.6% - Adobe RGB profile 67% - DCI-P3 color gamut 65.9% - Response time 6 ms 7 ms Max. brightness Alpha 15 Advantage Edition +17% 350 nits Omen 15 (2021 AMD) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 70.9 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 180 W 200 W

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 6600M 8GB GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB TGP 100 W - Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1489 MHz 1455 MHz GPU boost clock 2177 MHz 1590 MHz FLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units 1792 1536 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Alpha 15 Advantage Edition +133% 11.4 TFLOPS Omen 15 (2021 AMD) 4.884 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No - Loudness 78 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm - Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

