Alpha 15 or Predator Triton 500 SE – what's better?

MSI Alpha 15 vs Acer Predator Triton 500 SE

66 out of 100
MSI Alpha 15
VS
74 out of 100
Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
MSI Alpha 15
From $899
Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
From $1749
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i9 11900H
GPU
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of MSI Alpha 15 and Acer Predator Triton 500 SE important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Alpha 15
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 116-158% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 61% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alpha 15
vs
Predator Triton 500 SE

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
Width 357.7 mm (14.08 inches) 358.1 mm (14.1 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 261.6 mm (10.3 inches)
Thickness 26.9 mm (1.06 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 887 cm2 (137.4 inches2) 937 cm2 (145.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.7% ~79.2%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 160° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 3

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 W 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.0 GHz 2.1-2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 6 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 105 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1000 MHz 1305 MHz
GPU boost clock 1445 MHz 1642 MHz
FLOPS 4.069 TFLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 3 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 1408 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Alpha 15
4.069 TFLOPS
Predator Triton 500 SE +210%
12.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

