Alpha 15 or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 4600H AMD Ryzen 7 4800H - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max GPU - Radeon RX 5300M Radeon RX 5500M Radeon RX 5600M 4GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage 512GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Alpha 15 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Around 54% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 100 against 65 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 15-21% higher FPS

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Better webcam recording quality

80% sharper screen – 254 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 357.7 x 248 x 26.9 mm

14.08 x 9.76 x 1.06 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 887 cm2 (137.4 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.7% ~86.2% Side bezels 6.2 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 160° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 3456 x 2234 Size 15.6 inches 16.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests sRGB color space 100% - Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness Alpha 15 n/a MacBook Pro 16 (2021) 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 65 Wh 100 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left, Right Charge power 230 W 140 W

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 5300M Radeon RX 5500M Radeon RX 5600M 4GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP - 30 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1000 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1445 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 4.069 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 3 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 96 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps 0 Gbps Shading units 1408 2048 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance Alpha 15 4.069 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +28% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz - Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Nahimic 3 - Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.