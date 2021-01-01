Home > Laptop comparison > Alpha 15 or ROG Strix G17 G713 – what's better?

MSI Alpha 15
VS
ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
MSI Alpha 15
From $899
ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
From $1499
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 65 Wh
CPU AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
GPU Radeon RX 5600M
RAM
Storage 512GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of MSI Alpha 15 and ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Alpha 15
  • Can run popular games at about 45-62% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 65 against 56 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (137.5 vs 172.7 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alpha 15
vs
ROG Strix G17 G713

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Width 357.7 mm (14.08 inches) 395 mm (15.55 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 282 mm (11.1 inches)
Thickness 26.9 mm (1.06 inches) 24.6 mm (0.97 inches)
Area 887 cm2 (137.4 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.7% ~74.1%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 6 mm
Colors Black Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 160° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 73.5%
Response time 3 ms -

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 W 150 / 240 W

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7 Radeon Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1035 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1265 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 5.829 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 2304 1024
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 0 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

