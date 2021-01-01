Home > Laptop comparison > Alpha 15 or ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502) – what's better?

MSI Alpha 15 vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)

MSI Alpha 15
VS
ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
MSI Alpha 15
From $899
ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
From $1799
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
GPU Radeon RX 5600M
RAM

Review

Evaluation of MSI Alpha 15 and ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Alpha 15
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Can run popular games at about 12-16% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 76 against 65 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alpha 15
vs
ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Width 357.7 mm (14.08 inches) 360 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 252 mm (9.92 inches)
Thickness 26.9 mm (1.06 inches) 18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
Area 887 cm2 (137.4 inches2) 907 cm2 (140.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.7% ~74%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 7.3 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 160° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 57 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1179:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.3%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 608 gramm

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 -
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 83 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 5.1 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1035 MHz 1140 MHz
GPU boost clock 1265 MHz 1380 MHz
FLOPS 5.829 TFLOPS 7.066 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 1750 MHz (Effective - 14000 MHz)
Shading units 2304 2560
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x16 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 0 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 2x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 or MSI Alpha 15
2. ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 or MSI Alpha 15
3. ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706 or MSI Alpha 15
4. Dell G7 15 7500 or MSI Alpha 15
5. MSI GF65 Thin or MSI Alpha 15
6. MSI GS66 Stealth or ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
7. ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 or ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
8. Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) or ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
9. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 or ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
10. MSI GF65 Thin or ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502) and MSI Alpha 15 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский