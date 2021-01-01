Home > Laptop comparison > Alpha 15 or TUF Gaming A15 FA506 – what's better?

Display 1920 x 1080
CPU AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
GPU Radeon RX 5600M
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of MSI Alpha 15 and ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Alpha 15
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 48-66% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~38%) battery – 90 against 65 watt-hours
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alpha 15
vs
TUF Gaming A15 FA506

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Width 357.7 mm (14.08 inches) 359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 256 mm (10.08 inches)
Thickness 26.9 mm (1.06 inches) 24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
Area 887 cm2 (137.4 inches2) 921 cm2 (142.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.7% ~72.9%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Black Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 160° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 3 ms -

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 W 200 W

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1035 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1265 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 5.829 TFLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 2304 3840
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x16 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 0 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

