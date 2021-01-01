Home > Laptop comparison > Alpha 15 or ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 – what's better?

MSI Alpha 15 vs ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564

MSI Alpha 15
VS
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
MSI Alpha 15
From $899
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of MSI Alpha 15 and ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Alpha 15
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 75-103% higher FPS
  • Around 52% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 0GB)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 96 against 65 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (126.9 vs 137.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alpha 15
vs
ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 357.7 mm (14.08 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 230 mm (9.06 inches)
Thickness 26.9 mm (1.06 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 887 cm2 (137.4 inches2) 819 cm2 (127 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.7% ~82%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 160° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Right
Charge power 230 W 120 W

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9 GHz 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1035 MHz 1035 MHz
GPU boost clock 1265 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS 5.829 TFLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz)
Shading units 2304 1024
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 0 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 vs MSI Alpha 15
2. ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 vs MSI Alpha 15
3. ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706 vs MSI Alpha 15
4. Dell G7 15 7500 vs MSI Alpha 15
5. MSI GF65 Thin vs Alpha 15
6. Dell XPS 17 9700 vs ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
7. ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 vs ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 and MSI Alpha 15 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский