Home > Laptop comparison > Alpha 15 or ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 – what's better?

MSI Alpha 15 vs ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582

MSI Alpha 15
VS
ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
MSI Alpha 15
From $899
ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
From $1300
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
RAM
Storage 512GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of MSI Alpha 15 and ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Alpha 15
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
  • Can run popular games at about 96-131% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~42%) battery – 92 against 65 watt-hours
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • 100% sharper screen – 282 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alpha 15
vs
ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
Width 357.7 mm (14.08 inches) 359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 249.2 mm (9.81 inches)
Thickness 26.9 mm (1.06 inches) 24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
Area 887 cm2 (137.4 inches2) 897 cm2 (139 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.7% ~74.8%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 160° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 282 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 97%
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 W 240 W

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 5.3 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1035 MHz 780-1215 MHz
GPU boost clock 1265 MHz 1290-1620 MHz
FLOPS 5.829 TFLOPS 15.97 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 2304 5120
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 0 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Alpha 15 vs GS66 Stealth
2. Alpha 15 vs ROG Strix G17 G713
3. Alpha 15 vs TUF Gaming A15 FA506
4. Alpha 15 vs TUF Dash F15 FX516
5. Alpha 15 vs GF75 Thin
6. ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 vs MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
7. ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 vs Alienware m15 R4
8. ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 vs Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
9. ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 vs ZenBook Duo 14 UX482
10. ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 vs Inspiron 15 7506

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 and MSI Alpha 15 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский