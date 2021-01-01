MSI Alpha 15 vs Dell Alienware m15 R4
MSI Alpha 15
From $899
Dell Alienware m15 R4
From $2149
Review
Performance
System and application performance
93
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
68
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
56
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
74
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
51
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
52
NanoReview Score
66
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Alpha 15
- Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (137.5 vs 154.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R4
- Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 96-131% higher FPS
- Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 86 against 65 watt-hours
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|2.11 kg (4.65 lbs)
|Width
|357.7 mm (14.08 inches)
|360.3 mm (14.19 inches)
|Height
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|276.3 mm (10.88 inches)
|Thickness
|26.9 mm (1.06 inches)
|17.8-20.5 mm (0.7-0.81 inches)
|Area
|887 cm2 (137.4 inches2)
|996 cm2 (154.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.7%
|~67.4%
|Side bezels
|6.2 mm
|7.5 mm
|Colors
|Black
|White, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|160°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|52 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|300 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|230 W
|240 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|2x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.7 mm
|Size
|-
|9.9 x 5.3 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.9 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1160
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7026
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
472
Alienware m15 R4 +6%
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Alpha 15 +11%
3847
3457
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1035 MHz
|780-1215 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1265 MHz
|1290-1620 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.829 TFLOPS
|15.97 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|8 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|256 bit
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|Shading units
|2304
|5120
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|0 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|3
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
