MSI Alpha 15 vs Dell Alienware m15 R4

MSI Alpha 15
VS
Dell Alienware m15 R4
MSI Alpha 15
From $899
Dell Alienware m15 R4
From $2149
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
GPU Radeon RX 5600M
RAM
Storage 512GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of MSI Alpha 15 and Dell Alienware m15 R4 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Alpha 15
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (137.5 vs 154.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R4
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 96-131% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 86 against 65 watt-hours
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alpha 15
vs
Alienware m15 R4

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.11 kg (4.65 lbs)
Width 357.7 mm (14.08 inches) 360.3 mm (14.19 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 276.3 mm (10.88 inches)
Thickness 26.9 mm (1.06 inches) 17.8-20.5 mm (0.7-0.81 inches)
Area 887 cm2 (137.4 inches2) 996 cm2 (154.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.7% ~67.4%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 7.5 mm
Colors Black White, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 160° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 52 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness
Alpha 15
n/a
Alienware m15 R4
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 230 W 240 W

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 -
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x4W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size - 9.9 x 5.3 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Alpha 15 +11%
3847
Alienware m15 R4
3457

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1035 MHz 780-1215 MHz
GPU boost clock 1265 MHz 1290-1620 MHz
FLOPS 5.829 TFLOPS 15.97 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 2304 5120
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 0 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 3
NVMe Yes Yes

