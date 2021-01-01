Home > Laptop comparison > Alpha 15 or Alienware m15 R5 – what's better?

MSI Alpha 15 vs Dell Alienware m15 R5

MSI Alpha 15
VS
Dell Alienware m15 R5
MSI Alpha 15
From $899
Dell Alienware m15 R5
From $1779
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
RAM 16GB

Review

Evaluation of MSI Alpha 15 and Dell Alienware m15 R5 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Alpha 15
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (137.5 vs 150.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R5
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 48-66% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 86 against 65 watt-hours
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alpha 15
vs
Alienware m15 R5

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.42 kg (5.34 lbs)
Width 357.7 mm (14.08 inches) 356.2 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 272.5 mm (10.73 inches)
Thickness 26.9 mm (1.06 inches) 12-19.2 mm (0.47-0.76 inches)
Area 887 cm2 (137.4 inches2) 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.7% ~69.1%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 160° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 360 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 3 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness
Alpha 15
n/a
Alienware m15 R5
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 230 W 240 W

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 -
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes -
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Alpha 15
1180
Alienware m15 R5 +21%
1426
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Alpha 15
7204
Alienware m15 R5 +2%
7324
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1035 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1265 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 5.829 TFLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 2304 3840
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 0 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Alpha 15 and GS66 Stealth
2. Alpha 15 and ROG Strix G17 G713
3. Alpha 15 and TUF Gaming A15 FA506
4. Alpha 15 and TUF Dash F15 FX516
5. Alpha 15 and GF75 Thin
6. Alienware m15 R5 and Alienware m17 R4
7. Alienware m15 R5 and Predator Triton 300 SE
8. Alienware m15 R5 and Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
9. Alienware m15 R5 and GP66 Leopard
10. Alienware m15 R5 and ROG Strix Scar 15 G533

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Alienware m15 R5 and MSI Alpha 15 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский