Home > Laptop comparison > Alpha 15 or Alienware x15 R1 – what's better?

MSI Alpha 15 vs Dell Alienware x15 R1

63 out of 100
MSI Alpha 15
VS
75 out of 100
Dell Alienware x15 R1
MSI Alpha 15
From $899
Dell Alienware x15 R1
From $1999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of MSI Alpha 15 and Dell Alienware x15 R1 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Alpha 15
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (137.5 vs 154.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x15 R1
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 91-124% higher FPS
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 42% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~34%) battery – 87 against 65 watt-hours
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alpha 15
vs
Alienware x15 R1

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.27 kg (5.01 lbs)
Width 357.7 mm (14.08 inches) 359.7 mm (14.16 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 277.2 mm (10.91 inches)
Thickness 26.9 mm (1.06 inches) 16.3 mm (0.64 inches)
Area 887 cm2 (137.4 inches2) 997 cm2 (154.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.7% ~67.3%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 160° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 4

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms 19 ms
Max. brightness
Alpha 15
n/a
Alienware x15 R1
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 W 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.0 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 6 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Alpha 15
1163
Alienware x15 R1 +34%
1562
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Alpha 15
6300
Alienware x15 R1 +41%
8895
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Alpha 15
484
Alienware x15 R1 +17%
565
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Alpha 15
3456
Alienware x15 R1 +42%
4898

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1000 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1445 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 4.069 TFLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 3 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps ~12-14 Gbps
Shading units 1408 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Alpha 15
4.069 TFLOPS
Alienware x15 R1 +165%
10.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x4W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.8 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 or Alpha 15
2. ROG Strix G15 G513 or Alpha 15
3. TUF Dash F15 FX516 or Alpha 15
4. GF75 Thin or Alpha 15
5. TUF Gaming A17 FA706 or Alpha 15
6. Alienware m15 R5 or Alienware x15 R1
7. Legion 7 (2021, AMD) or Alienware x15 R1
8. Omen 15 (2021 AMD) or Alienware x15 R1
9. Alienware x17 R1 or Alienware x15 R1
10. Alienware m15 R6 or Alienware x15 R1

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Alienware x15 R1 and MSI Alpha 15 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский