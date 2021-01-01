MSI Alpha 15 vs Dell Alienware x15 R1
MSI Alpha 15
From $899
Dell Alienware x15 R1
From $1999
Review
Performance
System and application performance
91
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
59
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
56
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
74
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
51
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
52
NanoReview Score
63
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Alpha 15
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (137.5 vs 154.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x15 R1
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 91-124% higher FPS
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 42% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a much bigger (~34%) battery – 87 against 65 watt-hours
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|2.27 kg (5.01 lbs)
|Width
|357.7 mm (14.08 inches)
|359.7 mm (14.16 inches)
|Height
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|277.2 mm (10.91 inches)
|Thickness
|26.9 mm (1.06 inches)
|16.3 mm (0.64 inches)
|Area
|887 cm2 (137.4 inches2)
|997 cm2 (154.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.7%
|~67.3%
|Side bezels
|6.2 mm
|7.2 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|160°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|4
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
|19 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.0 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 6
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1163
Alienware x15 R1 +34%
1562
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6300
Alienware x15 R1 +41%
8895
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
484
Alienware x15 R1 +17%
565
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3456
Alienware x15 R1 +42%
4898
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1000 MHz
|816-1387 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1445 MHz
|1283-1703 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.069 TFLOPS
|10.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|3 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~14 Gbps
|~12-14 Gbps
|Shading units
|1408
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|Realtek ALC3281
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.8 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
