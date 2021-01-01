Home > Laptop comparison > Alpha 15 or G5 15 5505 SE – what's better?

MSI Alpha 15 vs Dell G5 15 5505 SE

MSI Alpha 15
VS
Dell G5 15 5505 SE
MSI Alpha 15
From $899
Dell G5 15 5505 SE
From $929
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
RAM
Storage 512GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of MSI Alpha 15 and Dell G5 15 5505 SE important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Alpha 15
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 65 against 51 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 15% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5505 SE
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alpha 15
vs
G5 15 5505 SE

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Width 357.7 mm (14.08 inches) 365.5 mm (14.39 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 254 mm (10 inches)
Thickness 26.9 mm (1.06 inches) 24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
Area 887 cm2 (137.4 inches2) 928 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.7% ~72.3%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 10.1 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 160° 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 50.6 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness
Alpha 15
n/a
G5 15 5505 SE
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 W 240 W

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 82.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.1
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.1
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7 Radeon Vega 6
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Alpha 15 +16%
1160
G5 15 5505 SE
998
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Alpha 15 +46%
7026
G5 15 5505 SE
4822
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Alpha 15 +5%
472
G5 15 5505 SE
448
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Alpha 15 +15%
3847
G5 15 5505 SE
3331

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1035 MHz 1035 MHz
GPU boost clock 1265 MHz 1265 MHz
FLOPS 5.829 TFLOPS 5.829 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 2304 2304
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 0 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 and Alpha 15
2. ROG Strix G15 G513 and Alpha 15
3. TUF Gaming A17 FA706 and Alpha 15
4. GF75 Thin and Alpha 15
5. G3 15 3500 and G5 15 5505 SE
6. G7 15 7500 and G5 15 5505 SE

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell G5 15 5505 SE and MSI Alpha 15 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский