MSI Alpha 15 vs Dell Inspiron 15 5505
MSI Alpha 15
Dell Inspiron 15 5505
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
92
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
97
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
56
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
74
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
51
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
52
NanoReview Score
71
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Alpha 15
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Around 94% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 65 against 53 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5505
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 570 grams less (around 1.26 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
|Width
|357.7 mm (14.08 inches)
|356.1 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|234.5 mm (9.23 inches)
|Thickness
|26.9 mm (1.06 inches)
|14.1-17.9 mm (0.56-0.7 inches)
|Area
|887 cm2 (137.4 inches2)
|835 cm2 (129.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.7%
|~80.4%
|Side bezels
|6.2 mm
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|160°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|400:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|15.2 V
|Full charging time
|-
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|45 / 65 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.9 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|6
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Alpha 15 +21%
1160
958
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Alpha 15 +107%
7026
3395
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Alpha 15 +6%
472
447
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Alpha 15 +94%
3847
1981
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1035 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1265 MHz
|1500 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.829 TFLOPS
|-
|Memory size
|6 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|System Shared
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|-
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|2304
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12.1
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|32 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|0 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
