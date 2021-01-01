Home > Laptop comparison > Alpha 15 or Inspiron 15 5510 – what's better?

MSI Alpha 15 vs Dell Inspiron 15 5510

60 out of 100
MSI Alpha 15
VS
44 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
MSI Alpha 15
From $899
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
From $1923
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 65 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of MSI Alpha 15 and Dell Inspiron 15 5510 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Alpha 15
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 24-33% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 65 against 51 watt-hours
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5510
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 770 grams less (around 1.7 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (126.3 vs 137.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alpha 15
vs
Inspiron 15 5510

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
Width 357.7 mm (14.08 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 228.9 mm (9.01 inches)
Thickness 26.9 mm (1.06 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 887 cm2 (137.4 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.7% ~82.4%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black Silver, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 160° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 3 ms -

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.0 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 6 Intel UHD Graphics 620
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Alpha 15 +22%
1152
Inspiron 15 5510
941
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Alpha 15 +98%
5748
Inspiron 15 5510
2907
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Alpha 15 +30%
1148
Inspiron 15 5510
880
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Alpha 15 +174%
7935
Inspiron 15 5510
2900

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1000 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1445 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 4.069 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 3 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 1408 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Alpha 15 +44%
4.069 TFLOPS
Inspiron 15 5510
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

