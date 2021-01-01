MSI Alpha 15 vs Dell Inspiron 15 5510
MSI Alpha 15
From $899
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
From $1923
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
72
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
59
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
56
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
74
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
51
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
52
NanoReview Score
60
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Alpha 15
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 24-33% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 65 against 51 watt-hours
- 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5510
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 770 grams less (around 1.7 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (126.3 vs 137.5 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
|Width
|357.7 mm (14.08 inches)
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|228.9 mm (9.01 inches)
|Thickness
|26.9 mm (1.06 inches)
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|Area
|887 cm2 (137.4 inches2)
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.7%
|~82.4%
|Side bezels
|6.2 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|160°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.0 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 6
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Alpha 15 +22%
1152
941
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Alpha 15 +98%
5748
2907
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Alpha 15 +30%
1148
880
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Alpha 15 +174%
7935
2900
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1000 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1445 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.069 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|3 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~14 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units
|1408
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1