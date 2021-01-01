Home > Laptop comparison > Alpha 15 or Precision 15 3560 – what's better?

Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 65 Wh
CPU AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
RAM
Storage 512GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of MSI Alpha 15 and Dell Precision 15 3560 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Alpha 15
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 172-235% higher FPS
  • Around 92% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~55%) battery – 65 against 42 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell Precision 15 3560
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 820 grams less (around 1.81 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alpha 15
vs
Precision 15 3560

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 1.58 kg (3.48 lbs)
Width 357.7 mm (14.08 inches) 358 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 232 mm (9.13 inches)
Thickness 26.9 mm (1.06 inches) 10.8-14.4 mm (0.43-0.57 inches)
Area 887 cm2 (137.4 inches2) 831 cm2 (128.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.7% ~80.8%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 160° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 700:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 W 65 / 90 / 130 W

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Alpha 15
1180
Precision 15 3560 +11%
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Alpha 15 +66%
7204
Precision 15 3560
4346
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Alpha 15 +92%
3847
Precision 15 3560
2000

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1035 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1265 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 5.829 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 System Shared
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 2304 640
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 0 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

