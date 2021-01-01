Alpha 15 or Precision 5560 – what's better?

MSI Alpha 15 vs Dell Precision 5560

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Battery 65 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 4600H AMD Ryzen 7 4800H - Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H GPU - Radeon RX 5300M Radeon RX 5500M Radeon RX 5600M 4GB Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage 512GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Alpha 15 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 246-336% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 65 against 56 watt-hours Advantages of the Dell Precision 5560 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (122.9 vs 137.5 square inches)

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs) Dimensions 357.7 x 248 x 26.9 mm

14.08 x 9.76 x 1.06 inches 344.4 x 230.3 x 18.5 mm

13.56 x 9.07 x 0.73 inches Area 887 cm2 (137.4 inches2) 793 cm2 (123 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.7% ~89% Side bezels 6.2 mm 4.2 mm Colors Black Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 160° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 50 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1650:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time 3 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Alpha 15 n/a Precision 5560 500 nits

Battery Capacity 65 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 230 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter - 481 gramm

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 5 4600H AMD Ryzen 7 4800H Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H Base frequency 3.0 GHz 2.4-2.9 GHz Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.6 GHz Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 6 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Alpha 15 1153 Precision 5560 +30% 1504 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Alpha 15 5558 Precision 5560 +23% 6861 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Alpha 15 1197 Precision 5560 +26% 1504 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Alpha 15 8465 Precision 5560 +12% 9504

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 5300M Radeon RX 5500M Radeon RX 5600M 4GB Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1000 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 1445 MHz 1450 MHz FLOPS 4.069 TFLOPS 0.742 TFLOPS Memory size 3 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 96 bit - Memory speed ~14 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units 1408 256 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Alpha 15 +448% 4.069 TFLOPS Precision 5560 0.742 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Nahimic 3 Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x6W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 75.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.