MSI Alpha 15 vs Dell Precision 5560
MSI Alpha 15
From $899
Dell Precision 5560
From $2400
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
73
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
54
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
56
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
58
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
51
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
55
NanoReview Score
57
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Alpha 15
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 246-336% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 65 against 56 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5560
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (122.9 vs 137.5 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357.7 x 248 x 26.9 mm
14.08 x 9.76 x 1.06 inches
|344.4 x 230.3 x 18.5 mm
13.56 x 9.07 x 0.73 inches
|Area
|887 cm2 (137.4 inches2)
|793 cm2 (123 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.7%
|~89%
|Side bezels
|6.2 mm
|4.2 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|160°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|50 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|145 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1650:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|90 / 130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|481 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.0 GHz
|2.4-2.9 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 6
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1153
Precision 5560 +30%
1504
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5558
Precision 5560 +23%
6861
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1197
Precision 5560 +26%
1504
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8465
Precision 5560 +12%
9504
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1000 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1445 MHz
|1450 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.069 TFLOPS
|0.742 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|3 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~14 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|1408
|256
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x6W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|75.2 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.3 mm
|Size
|-
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
