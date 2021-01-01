Home > Laptop comparison > Alpha 15 or Precision 5560 – what's better?

MSI Alpha 15 vs Dell Precision 5560

57 out of 100
MSI Alpha 15
VS
58 out of 100
Dell Precision 5560
MSI Alpha 15
From $899
Dell Precision 5560
From $2400
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 65 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of MSI Alpha 15 and Dell Precision 5560 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Alpha 15
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 246-336% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 65 against 56 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5560
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (122.9 vs 137.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alpha 15
vs
Precision 5560

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Dimensions 357.7 x 248 x 26.9 mm
14.08 x 9.76 x 1.06 inches		 344.4 x 230.3 x 18.5 mm
13.56 x 9.07 x 0.73 inches
Area 887 cm2 (137.4 inches2) 793 cm2 (123 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.7% ~89%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 4.2 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 160° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 50 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1650:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Alpha 15
n/a
Precision 5560
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 481 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.0 GHz 2.4-2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 6 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Alpha 15
1153
Precision 5560 +30%
1504
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Alpha 15
5558
Precision 5560 +23%
6861
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Alpha 15
1197
Precision 5560 +26%
1504
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Alpha 15
8465
Precision 5560 +12%
9504

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1000 MHz 350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1445 MHz 1450 MHz
FLOPS 4.069 TFLOPS 0.742 TFLOPS
Memory size 3 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 96 bit -
Memory speed ~14 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 1408 256
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Alpha 15 +448%
4.069 TFLOPS
Precision 5560
0.742 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x6W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 75.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 vs MSI Alpha 15
2. ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 vs MSI Alpha 15
3. ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 vs MSI Alpha 15
4. MSI GF75 Thin vs MSI Alpha 15
5. ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706 vs MSI Alpha 15
6. Dell XPS 15 9500 vs Dell Precision 5560
7. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) vs Dell Precision 5560
8. Dell Precision 7760 vs Dell Precision 5560
9. Dell Precision 7560 vs Dell Precision 5560

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Precision 5560 and MSI Alpha 15 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский