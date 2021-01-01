Home > Laptop comparison > Alpha 15 or EliteBook 850 G8 – what's better?

62 out of 100
MSI Alpha 15
57 out of 100
HP EliteBook 850 G8
From $899
From $1599
Evaluation of MSI Alpha 15 and HP EliteBook 850 G8 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Alpha 15
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 67% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 24-33% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 65 against 56 watt-hours
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 850 G8
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 710 grams less (around 1.57 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alpha 15
vs
EliteBook 850 G8

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 1.69 kg (3.73 lbs)
Width 357.7 mm (14.08 inches) 359 mm (14.13 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 233.8 mm (9.2 inches)
Thickness 26.9 mm (1.06 inches) 19.2 mm (0.76 inches)
Area 887 cm2 (137.4 inches2) 839 cm2 (130 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.7% ~80%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 160° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness
Alpha 15
n/a
EliteBook 850 G8
1000 nits

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Right
Charge power 230 W 45 / 65 W
Cable length - 1 meters

Audio chip Nahimic 3 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 3

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes -
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU name
Base frequency 3.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 6 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Alpha 15
1092
EliteBook 850 G8 +16%
1267
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Alpha 15 +25%
5241
EliteBook 850 G8
4184
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Alpha 15
448
EliteBook 850 G8 +14%
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Alpha 15 +67%
3331
EliteBook 850 G8
2000

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1000 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1445 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 4.069 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 3 GB 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 64 bit
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 14000 MHz) 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
Shading units 1408 896
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

