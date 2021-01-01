MSI Alpha 15 vs HP EliteBook 850 G8
MSI Alpha 15
From $899
HP EliteBook 850 G8
From $1599
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
84
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
61
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
56
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
74
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
51
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
52
NanoReview Score
62
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Alpha 15
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Around 67% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 24-33% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 65 against 56 watt-hours
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 850 G8
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 710 grams less (around 1.57 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|1.69 kg (3.73 lbs)
|Width
|357.7 mm (14.08 inches)
|359 mm (14.13 inches)
|Height
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|233.8 mm (9.2 inches)
|Thickness
|26.9 mm (1.06 inches)
|19.2 mm (0.76 inches)
|Area
|887 cm2 (137.4 inches2)
|839 cm2 (130 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.7%
|~80%
|Side bezels
|6.2 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|160°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Right
|Charge power
|230 W
|45 / 65 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.0 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 6
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1092
EliteBook 850 G8 +16%
1267
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Alpha 15 +25%
5241
4184
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
448
EliteBook 850 G8 +14%
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Alpha 15 +67%
3331
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1000 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1445 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.069 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|3 GB
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|64 bit
|Memory clock
|1750 MHz (Effective - 14000 MHz)
|1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
|Shading units
|1408
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1